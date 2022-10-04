The Zimbabwean Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) believes the unemployment rate is at least 94%

Leader of the union Japhet Moyo said the rate is alarmingly high and called for solutions to the lack of jobs

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency found that more than half of the youth in the country are loafing

HARARE - The Zimbabwean Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) believes that the situation in the country is quickly going from bad to worse. Leader of the union Japhet Moyo said the unemployment rate in Zimbabwe is alarmingly high.

Zimbabwe's unemployment rate has reached an all-time high. Image: Justin Sullivan & Jekesai Njikizana

Source: Getty Images

At least 94% of Zimbabwean nationals are unemployed in the country. Moyo calls for solutions to the lack of jobs in his country and worldwide.

During an interview with SABC News, the ZCTU leader said several factors resulted in unemployment in the country. He said authorities in the country are doing their best to restore Zimbabwe to its former state.

“They have put in place various mechanisms to try to correct the situation. Timing again the solution is implemented we find ourselves in another difficult situation and these are issues that are currently assisted by the authorities. We don’t know exactly when Zimbabwe is going to be on its feet again,” said Moyo.

He said there is desperation on the faces of young people and believes the region is a “time-bomb” since many people are roaming around the cities doing nothing. According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) found that more than half of the youth in the country are loafing.

Bulawayo 24News reported that people aged between 15 and 34 years who were not in employment, education, or training (NEET) were estimated at 50% of the population. The ZimStat report comes after the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) said the country has about 180 000 formal jobs.

Netizens react to the unemployment rate:

Confidence Sibanda said:

“How do you expect thieves to have the right formula to correct Zimbabwe?”

Supersport Channel wrote:

“Zanu Pf, Zanu Pf, Zanu Pf is the root cause of all the problems here, full stop.”

Washington Vhutuza commented:

“Don’t run away to share with them bra what are the real problems in Zim. Politics are the major issues in Zimbabwe. Zanu PF is killing people. No No, this Zanu PF must go.

Enos Chinjekure posted:

“Who voted this fool in this position who doesn’t have a clue of what he is talking about. Nonsense.

Juju N added:

“What or who killed the economy?”

Zimbabwean government halts payments to contractors, discovers suppliers are charging steep prices

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that Zimbabwean suppliers are being blamed for the increase in the exchange rate after the treasury found out they were charging exorbitant amounts for goods.

The Zimbabwean government has been coughing up around R530 for 2kg packs of chicken, R160 000 for a laptop and a 50kg bag of cement was priced at roughly R320.

The Zim dollar has been in rapid decline, falling to as low as 850 ZWL to the US dollar last month, according to News24 Business.

