JOHANNESBURG - Several political parties in Johannesburg have been gunning for City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalaste, and now SA is torn over the future of coalitions in Mzansi.

South Africans are torn over whether a multi-party coalition will govern Mzansi come 2024. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Newly elected Joburg Speaker and Cope councilor Colleen Makhubele has called for a special council sitting for a motion of no confidence against Phalaste on Friday, 30 September.

Some parties in the coalition governing Johannesburg have accused the Democratic Alliance (ANC) of arrogance and disregarding its coalition partners in the city.

According to the deputy caucus leader of the DA in Johannesburg, Bongani Nkomo, the motion of no confidence will not succeed as other partners in the coalition are hesitant to hand the City of Johannesburg back to the African National Congress (ANC), 702. reports.

Phaalatse is desperately trying to stop the motion of no confidence against her and has filed an urgent interdict to save her job, EWN reported.

South Africans weigh in

As the political tug of war for power continues to play out in Johannesburg, Briefly News wanted to know what South Africans think about the future of coalitions in the nations.

Given how coalition governments struggle to work together, we asked readers on social media if they think SA is ready to be governed by a multi-party coalition in 2024.

Here are some responses:

Elijah Ej Chuma said:

"We need independent candidates who have the best interests of our people at heart to work for the people.I blame voters though."

Khanyisile Mkhize added:

"No, everyone is power hungry they can't work together"

Benny Payne declared:

"Yes, absolutely. Why? Because the cANCer destroys everything they touch. Band of thieves.:

Nico Minnaar added:

"Everyone in it for themselves "

Pump Truck Raven observed:

"The coalition is not the problem greed is. The ANC is refusing to work together with other parties solely because they want to steal in peace and tranquility"

Welcome Dube claimed:

"ANC is boring yaz with their uneducated councilors argghh"

Nathanael Brown commented:

"Yes."

Tshifhiwa Mabirimisa proclaimed:

"2024 I'm going to vote for PA"

ANC calls for Mayor Mpho Phalatse to resign following the appointment of new COJ speaker

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg is calling for Mayor Dr. Mpho Phalatse to resign from her position. The ANC said that parties in the coalition-run municipality would begin the process of the mayor’s removal if she did not leave.

The ruling party’s remarks come after Colleen Makhubele was elected speaker of the City of Johannesburg Council. The ANC’s Sasabona Manganye said the party was pleased with the election’s outcome.

Manganye said the people of Johannesburg would have a government that cared about them and said the mayor is next in line to be removed. However, he noted that Phalatse should not “waste time” and resign, or the members would file a motion of no confidence.

Source: Briefly News