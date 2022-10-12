US team discusses help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops

A mans walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince on October 10, 2022. Photo: Richard Pierrin / AFP

US officials on Wednesday held talks in Haiti on requests for international intervention to combat spiraling insecurity but President Joe Biden's administration indicated reluctance over sending US troops.

The Biden administration said, however, that it was imposing US visa restrictions on Haitians blamed for the unrest and was working with Mexico on a UN Security Council resolution to draft targeted sanctions and take additional security measures.

Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, and Lieutenant General Andrew Croft, deputy commander of the US Southern Command, will spend two days in the capital Port-au-Price where they will meet Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other key stakeholders, the State Department said.

The Haitian government on Friday formally requested international assistance as a cholera epidemic grows and law and order break down, with armed gangs seizing swathes of the Western Hemisphere's poorest country including its largest fuel import terminal.

The US team will "talk about the request that was put forward by the prime minister and ensure that we are engaging actively with all sectors of Haitian society to make sure that the international community is responding to the needs of Haiti," another US official told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.

The official said the United States was also looking to "expedite" new humanitarian assistance to fight cholera and provide fuel.

But the official indicated that Biden -- a frequent skeptic of US troop deployments who last year ended the war in Afghanistan -- was in no mood to include US boots in any potential force for Haiti, which the United States controlled for nearly two decades a century ago.

"The question of security presence is obviously an area where we are treading very carefully to make sure that we are doing the right things and not doing the things that in the past have not worked," he said.

"I think it's premature to really start thinking about whether the United States is going to put have a physical presence inside of Haiti."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force, warning of a "dramatic deterioration in security."

But the US official said Washington's focus was on upgrading the Haitian National Police, which was created in 1995 under the country's first elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, to ensure civilian control and bring security.

The United States, long the key player in Haiti, has devoted $90 million since last year to strengthening the police as well as $171 million in humanitarian assistance.

