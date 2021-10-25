A 300-level student of Federal University of Technology Akure has developed a laptop power bank, power station and emergency wall lamp

One of the electrical and electronics engineering scholar's inventions which can store up to 300 watt-hours of energy is capable of charging 6 laptops and 21 smartphones

The wall lamp's internal battery of 10,000mAh helps the device stay on for hours and has temperature control, overcharging protection and over-discharging protection

An electrical and electronics engineering student of the Federal University of Technology Akure has invented three devices - a laptop power bank, power station and emergency wall lamp.

The 300-level student identified as Adu Iyanu described his inventions as mighty.

A young student is praised for his invention. Image: @FUTA Bro

Source: UGC

According to FUTA Bro, the laptop power bank can power a laptop from 0 to 100 twice as well as charge smartphones.

But it is the power station that has more charging power.

It can power laptop 6 times

Adu told FUTA Bro that the power station called DuPower E300 can charge an average laptop 6 times and a smartphone of 4000mAh 21 times thanks to its ability to store 300wh of energy.

While his emergency wall lamp has interesting features such as temperature control, overcharging protection and over-discharging protection. It also has a remote control to easily switch on and off the lamp.

In addition, the lamp has a capacity of 10,000mAh.

People praise the young man for his invention

Iamyemiakins remarked:

"This is so impressive and highly commendable!. He needs sponsors for mass production of all these, I'm sure he will invent more when he gets the needed empowerment."

Ceenachi wrote:

"They won't see this type of young man and help him, all they care about in this country is rubbish like carrying some people inside doing nothing and dishing them millions of Naira, not thinking about the less with potential, what a zoo we live in."

Fatunla Ayorinde

"Nice one, this is what we're expecting from this great institution."

Bliss Ayodeji stated:

"I hope he gets Govt. Funding...he has great potentials."

