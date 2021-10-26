A Nigerian dad was recently surprised by his children who gifted him a brand new Mercedes-Benz on his birthday

One of the celebrant's children identified as Toluwani Binutu took to social media to share the heartwarming moment the gift was unveiled

Nigerians on social media were impressed and soon flooded the comment section of the post to commend Toluwani and his siblings for their thoughtfulness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian medical doctor identified as Toluwani Binutu and his siblings have gifted their dad a brand new Mercedes-Benz on his birthday.

The young doctor took to Instagram to share a video capturing the beautiful moment the celebrant received his gift.

Doctor Toluwani Binutu and his siblings gifted their dad a brand new Mercedes-Benz on his birthday. Photo credit: @tolubinutu

Source: UGC

Behold your new car

In the video, the celebrant entered into his compound and beheld the surprise waiting for him as his children and well-wishers captured the beautiful moment on camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The man's wife could be seen dancing and hugging the love of her life in the adorable video.

Sharing the video, the doctor with the Instagram handle @tolubinutu wrote:

"Watch to see the surprise Gift we got for my Dad on his birthday!"

Expressing gratitude

The Nigerian doctor expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the beautiful event.

He wrote:

"Thank you to everyone who contributed to this beautiful event : @iamadenike.b @iamayokanmi @eniola.binutu @adetutubinutu @_theladybanke @____tifeh @confidencemimi @assumptachiodogbo and Habeeb Ademola."

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media were impressed and soon flooded the comment section to commend the medical doctor and his siblings for the lovely gift they gave their dad.

An Instagram user with the handle @sheisadarlin said:

"God will continue to bless you ..."

@royallregal commented:

"So lovely."

@soroniaparis wrote:

"God bless you all for the lovely gift you got for your dad."

@jodegha said:

"Oh amazing."

@ranmolt commented:

"Awwwh. God will honor you."

@kerenoyigye wrote:

"Aawwww. God bless the work of your hands."

13-year-old boy buys his single mum a car

Briefly News previously reported that a 13-year-old boy, William Preston, did not like the way his mother was going through life's tough challenges as a single mother of three.

As a way to help his mother, William got a job as a land mower as part of a plan to get his mother a vehicle.

When the teen came home one day and told his mother that he had got her a car, the woman laughed it off and said “ya, right!”

William replied:

“No mum, I’m so serious I bought you a car. Come on we have to go.”

Source: Briefly.co.za