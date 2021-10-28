A fresh graduate caused a stir on campus as she turned down her boyfriend's public proposal embarrassingly

The lady received the ring from the kneeling boyfriend, threw it away and stormed off the scene amid laughter from her colleagues

The dejected boyfriend remained on his knees still taking in the events that played before his eyes until he was helped up

A fresh graduate's attempt at treating his university girlfriend to a surprise public marriage proposal ended in a sad fashion for him.

The graduate saw his proposal rejected by the girlfriend.

The boyfriend remained on the ground in shame Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ijeomadaisy

Source: UGC

In the video shared by Ijeoma Daisy on Instagram, the lady received the ring amid cheers, surprisingly threw it away and walked out on the boyfriend.

Her action triggered reactions from fellow students who witnessed the scene.

The embarrassed boyfriend remained on his knees until he was assisted to his feet by a lady behind him.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

@callmeada1 thought:

"I no fit laugh oooo…guys pls be super sure if a woman wants same thing u want!! To avoid this embarrassment."

@kfrosh opined:

"The boy Na mumu you wen just graduate, life u never even start then u carry go dey form engagement Ode that girl self get sence."

@weightlossbysylvia wrote:

"Glad she wasn’t pressurized into accepting the ring cos trust me that Say Yes! Say Yes! Can easily make one accept what she doesn’t want to accept."

@iyaalajor said:

"We just graduate, you won marry me? We no go plan first? Abi you won suffer me , Work u never get, money u never get Biko go for Nysc first jare."

@everywomansecret remarked:

"The guy never get future, e dey find who to tie down, she did the right thing, because after he must have gotten a job, this babe won't be his choice of wife at all."

Man rejects lady's proposal in public

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had rejected a lady's marriage proposal in public.

In a short video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the lady was captured on her knees in public.

The bold lady holding a ring in an outstretched hand asked a man standing before her to marry her.

People watching excitedly to see how the lady's bold move will pan out were left disappointed as the man, without saying a word, rejected the proposal.

While the lady made to understand the reason for his rejection, the man stormed off the scene with another woman in a blue dress.

Source: Briefly.co.za