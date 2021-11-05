A 38-year-old Ghanaian man has been set free after spending eight months in prison

Yaw Sam was incarcerated after absconding with the money of an eatery operator (chop bar owner)

Sam was given GHc700 to make purchases for the business

Yaw Sam was incarcerated for eight months for absconding with GHc700.00, an amount given to him by the owner of an eatery to make purchases to run the business.

The 38-year-old ex-convict was arrested and jailed for spending the money and subsequently escaping.

In an interview with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of Crime Check TV, Sam broke down in tears while recounting his life before and during prison.

Expressing regret

Sam was serving at the Ankaful Prison before being transferred to the Awutu Camp Prison in the Awutu Camp Prison. He has now been given his freedom after spending time in prison.

Sam expressed regret for his actions and admitted that he was not living a good life.

''I'm sorry for my actions. After I came to prison and was introduced to the gospel, I realised what I did was wrong. I realised that I was not living a good life,'' he said.

Asked if he was not attending church before his incarceration, he said:

''Before prison, I was not attending church, I gave myself to God but I was not attending church.''

Sam broke down in tears while narrating that life was difficult before prison due to extreme poverty.

According to him, even though he has been set free, he will be sleeping on the bare floor when he goes home.

Life at Ankaful

Comparing his time at the Ankaful Prison and Awutu, Sam disclosed that life at the former was excruciatingly unbearable, revealing the food given them was not the best.

Click to the video below:

