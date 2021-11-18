Singer Davido recently stated that he does not know that he is well-loved by fans after the R38 000 stunt he pulled

The musician's baby mama Sophia Momodu has joined the list of people who sent some money to him

It didn't seem like Davido was expecting the money from her as he took to his Instagram story to express gratitude

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has surprised the singer as she sent her own R38 000 in celebration of the singer's birthday.

Davido had dared his friends to send him R38k each towards his upcoming 29th birthday but the singer has now received over R4.6 million from friends and fans.

Surprised to see Sophia's transfer, Davido took to his Instagram story to hail and appreciate her.

Sophia Momodu sends Davido N1m. Photos: @davido, @thesophiamomodu

Source: UGC

He wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Haaaaaaa, Mama Imade @thesophiamomodu. Thank you. Received."

Peeps react

Those who reacted to the post believe Sophia will get her money back, one way or the other.

jho_ananeyi:

"The first lady to join the list I guess."

wandy_tk:

"@thechefchi my love we are waiting for u."

oluwaguchi

"She go collect am bak."

omotayo_tboy:

"She will collect it back in many folds."

ngebony:

"This lady is beautiful sha! she go get back More than the 1million from child support."

empress_2yb:

"She will collect it back."

jammaiteva:

"Number 1 remains number 1 Anni should learn this."

theegirlasamma:

"Why are we sending Davido money please , asking for a friend."

ngozi_johnson:

"awwww!!! And they look alike."

qween_kemite

"She will collect it back na."

kingpizzy_:

"Mama just paid out of her allowance normal level sweet love."

bosundare:

"This is just like when your bank tell you that they're doing promo."

sulaimanakinloye:

"Need a baby mama too."

Sophia reveals the song that made her get pregnant for Davido

Davido's baby mama Sophia made a huge revelation about the song that put her in the mood before getting pregnant for the singer.

She was having the fun of her life at a party when a song by American superstar, Beyonce came up, and she shouted at the top of her lungs in admiration of the song.

In a video that surfaced online the mother of one jumped up in excitement. She stated that she's sure she got pregnant through the song.

Source: Briefly.co.za