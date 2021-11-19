Nayila Faisal of Next Level Autodetailing is excelling as a female car detailer and sprayer in the automobile industry

Despite the challenges she encounters as a woman in a profession ruled by men, she continues to make strides

The 19-year-old opened up about her taking the first few steps in the industry, the challenges faced, and her plans for the future

Nayila Faisal of Next Level Autodetailing is a young Ghanaian female car detailer and sprayer who has carved out a niche for herself in the automobile industry.

Despite her growth and strides, she continues to face challenges as a woman in a male-dominated profession. Faisal told Pulse Ghana that some people underrate her expertise because of her gender.

"Some people don't give me work because I am a female," she said.

Her journey

Her passion for her work keeps her going, and she's determined to make her mark.

Faisal's journey as a car detailer and sprayer began in 2018 after completing senior high school (SHS). Unlike many SHS leavers who are sure about their career path, she didn't know what she wanted to do.

"After SHS, I didn't really have plans of going to the university because I didn't really know what I was going to do at the university. I kept searching for jobs."

But Faisal would end up quitting two jobs in a year because she had no passion for what she was doing.

"It wasn't really going well for me because I didn't see myself being happy doing whatever I was doing.

"At the end of the year in 2018, I was sitting in front of my house and this man approached me and he was like ''Yo, I've been seeing you around every day, do you need a job?'' - and I was like yes," she recalled.

After observing and understudying her male counterparts, Faisal worked on her first car, a Toyota Camry. She has subsequently worked on some expensive vehicles such as Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Working on her first car

"The first car I worked on was a Toyota Camry; it was a full detail. When I say detailing, I mean a whole thorough cleaning of a vehicle from the interior to the engine, wheels, and then to cleaning the body."

Currently managing Wheel Hub, an automotive enterprise into collision repair paint jobs, auto detailing, and auto auctions, Faisal is optimistic about the future. She started the venture five years ago and is leveraging social media to grow and expand the business.

Listen to her story below:

