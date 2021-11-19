Groom’s Mum Leads People in Dance at Reception, Many Follow Her Moves in Video

A mother-in-law bonded well with her son's wife during their wedding ceremony as she danced beside her

During the wedding reception, many guests copied the groom's mother's moves as she served them with great energy

People who reacted to the woman's dance video said it really makes them smile and they hope to do the same someday

A mother at a son's wedding gave people much to talk about as she expressed her profound happiness in dance.

During the reception ceremony of her son's wedding, the woman took to the dancefloor and people surrounded her. Many hailed her and said: "Go, mummy!"

Mummy with the energy

Dancing to different selections from the DJ, the groom's mother danced to Master KG's Jerusalema and Small Doctor's hit, Penalty.

As she danced in a video shared by Paul Akingbola on Instagram, people followed her moves in an amateurish show of choreography. Her son and the bride flanked her at both sides. Some also said in Yoruba:

"Mummy please don't 'kill' us."

At the time of writing this report, the video has generated tens of comments. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

bimfemnaturalhairproduct said:

"This is very Beautiful to watch. I smiled all through. May God keep all mothers to experience this Joy!"

swt_pumpkin09 said:

"This is me when my son gets married."

mzzphynest said:

"Mummy don steal the bride shine is the mood for me."

binagiftcity_surprises said:

"Mother inlaw toh hot."

kadsevr said:

"See goodsbonds."

Bride has got moves

