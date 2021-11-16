A young bride showed her wedding guests she has got moves and she was ready to entertain them

In a video that went viral, the lady went into a frenzy and danced hard in the presence of her surprised husband

Many people who reacted to her video online said that she really never minded the gear on her head

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A bride could not hide her joy when people started hailing her during her traditional wedding. She responded to them with moves.

In a video shared by @igboweddingng, the young lady danced so hard that her husband had to stand aside and watch. While trying to make a good hand move, she brushed against her headgear.

The bride's moves amazed many social media users. Photo source: @igboweddingng

Source: UGC

She wanted to dance freely

Seeing that the gear was serving as an unwanted obstruction, the lady pulled it off to reveal her unbraided hair without any care in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many people who reacted to her dancing video said the woman really came to her wedding prepared to show moves.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with thousands of likes.

She came prepared

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

assert_tony said:

"The way her husband is standing separately, lol it's as if he is not comfortable with the dance."

linalinamoh said:

"Wow she is excited!"

faces_bysomie said:

"No obstruction."

vchixm said:

"Sorry for who tied gele."

ginika_chi said:

"Gele wey I pay 10k to tie. No o! I no fit."

bkellzz said:

"Adaoma eeeh!"

thelifestylewpn wondered:

"She had to remove her gele to show us she came prepared?"

Lady with the moves

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady made a very big statement with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people cheered her on.

In a video shot by @maxwelljenning and posted on Instagram, the maid of honour and a man in a black suit took to the centre floor as they slugged it out in a dance.

With a face of funny expressions, the lady matched the man's every move, getting commendation from the crowd.

Source: Briefly.co.za