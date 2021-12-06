A video of a bride arriving at her wedding venue on a beautifully decorated boat has emerged

She was accompanied by a man in a uniform and flanked by two men on jet skis

The stunning video has gone viral on social media and peeps are loving the novelty of this choice of transport

A young bride made a grand entrance to her wedding venue in a beautifully decorated boat accompanied by a man in uniform and flanked by two men on jet skis.

The bride sported a stunning white gown with her face veiled.

While some opt for chariots or simple yet stylish means to arrive at their wedding venue, this bride set a standard for herself and achieved it.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bride is seen entering the wedding venue in the beautiful boat aided by two men on jet skis, and they did a spin before dropping her off on the beach.

She then joined the groom and other wedding guests at the occasion, which was underway at the seashore.

Ghanaian bride arrives at her wedding venue in helicopter

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian couple based in Italy stepped it up a notch higher during their white wedding ceremony as the bride arrived at the wedding venue in a helicopter.

Kofi Bonsu and Florence got married in a white wedding ceremony, with guests and loved ones seated on an open field.

The bride, who was upbeat about the momentous day, went all out to look stunning for her wedding.

