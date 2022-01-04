Brian Prentiss decided to propose to his wife Katie after 25 years of marriage and raising their kids

The husband flew to New York, where his wife and daughter were vacating, to surprise her with the proposal

The man noted that he wanted to give his wife the perfect proposal after not doing so the first time

A loving husband made his wife the happiest lady in the world after asking her to marry him for the second time.

Brian and Katie moments after the proposal. Photo: katieprentiss.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Katie Prentiss and her daughter were surprised by her husband, Brian, while on vacation. On the final day of their tour of New York, the two were taking photos at Central Park when the daughter asked her mum to turn around.

When Katie did, she realised that Brian was right there and asked what he was doing there because she thought he was home.

Brian went down on one knee and told his wife he wanted to give her the romantic proposal she never had.

"You did not get a romantic proposal the first time, so I thought I try again by flying to Central Park and surprising you. Are you surprised? You are the most amazing, fearless, beautiful and wonderful wife. After 25 years, I would like to spend the rest of my life with you again, and want to marry you again," he said while showing his wife her new engagement ring.

The delighted mum took the ring and put it on her finger as she expressed her love for her husband through a passionate kiss. They hugged and kissed with everyone's around clapping and cheering the lovebirds. Their daughter, who was recording the clip, could also be heard tearing up, delighted to see her parents so much in love.

Saffas shared lovely reactions to the clip, with some congratulating the couple.

Here are a few:

@shoplauraann said:

"BRB showing this to my dad because my mom proposed to him 40 years ago."

@joleenajames reacted:

"That was beautiful! And I loved the people who were nice enough to move to the side during the proposal."

@termcclellin wrote:

"I love hearing the daughter crying... that made me cry. Lucky girl. My parents split at 25 years."

@candycoatedcosmos said:

"This is so sweet! I never see second proposals! There should be a page devoted to this, happy couples after years of marriage."

@irina_kim_s said:

"Love will save this world."

@suegavin43 said:

"This made my day…Love and Kindness matter! Truly heartwarming!"

