A young lady known as Mawusi Deborah has opened up about taking up hawking to support herself in school

Taking to a Facebook group called Tell It All, Deborah revealed that she is a university student yet sells pure water to fend for herself

The vibrant lady also encouraged single mothers and ladies to take up small trading to help themselves

A driven young lady identified as Mawusi Deborah has recently taken to a popular page on Facebook called Tell It All to open up about how she supports herself.

The post viewed by Briefly News had Mawusi sharing that even as a university student with no one to rely on financially, she does her best to make a good living for herself.

Mawusi posing for the camera and hawking pure water Photo credit: Mawusi Deborah/Facebook

She encouraged single mothers and ladies to have something going for them, no matter how little it may be.

"This is what I do for a living even though am a university student. Please my advice to single mothers and single ladies is that do not let any man have advantage over your life."

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 3 000 reactions with more than 600 comments and 13 shares.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below:

Ewura Akua Minteah wrote:

God richly bless your hustle. I also pray that as God blesses our hustles, he blesses us with correct responsible men who will give us the soft life we deserve. Amen!

William Sackey commented:

You have done well..... please keep it up. Very soon your blessings will be too much to carry alone. God BLESS u abundantly...

Nely Ahorsu replied:

God bless your hustle dear and pray before the year end you will get your heart desires done in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen

From Counselor Favor Brown:

You are my kind of lady..God will surely bless your hussle. Please get in touch. I want to be your friend wai❣️

19-year-old university student sells sachet water to pay her fees

Speaking of university students selling water, Briefly News previously reported that A 19-year-old girl identified as Paris Diamond, who studies Mass Communication at the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri, in Nigeria, has narrated how she engages in tedious hustles to fend for herself.

According to a narration by Paris viewed by Briefly News, she sells water every weekend on the street, sells Jollof rice in school and does petty trading to make money to fend for herself.

In her own words, “I sell pure water to buy textbooks for myself in school and sometimes use it to pay bills. I go to the market every Friday evening, Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon after church. I enjoy doing it since I do get money for one or two textbooks".

