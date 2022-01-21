Elsa Majibo is now Steve Harvey's 'niece' after the TV host told her on a show that he is adopting her

Harvey said he wanted nothing to happen to the 20-year-old comedienne and gave her his number to call him if she needs anything

Social media users commended Majimbo on her moves and couldn't stop admiring how her journey keeps evolving

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

American TV host and comedian Steve Harvey has said he's adopting influencer and comedienne Elsa Majimbo as his niece.

Comedienne Elsa Majimbo. Photo: Elsa Majimbo.

Source: Instagram

Elsa Majimbo 'joins' Steve Harvey's family

The 20-year-old celebrity was on an interview with Harvey, and in their interactions, the 67-year-old host said he wanted nothing bad to happen to her.

"Now, this is what I will do to you. I will adopt you as my niece. I will give you my phone number. I don't care what you need. If you need anything, you need a place to go, you need some help, you need some advice, you want to talk to somebody, you call me. I don't want anything to happen to you," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Majimbo shared the video on her Twitter page, attracting comments from fans who were amazed by how she has been winning since she went viral.

She told 'uncle' Harvey that she loves him so much, and although it's unclear when the interview was done, fans couldn't stop admiring Majimbo's moves.

Here are some of the comments from her post:

@Baby_Perc said:

"Elsa is so chilled my goodness. If it was me, I could say I want a fully paid house in Beverly Hills and a Rolls-Royce."

@iamthatfemale commented:

"Listen! Elsa is better than some of us. Cause I would not have been that calm with uncle Steve, not after those words."

@ItsWanjala added:

"She made it to the top of the world, unaided. Just God, vibes and self-belief as Mandis drove others into depression."

@loveliness_t commented:

"Wow! When favour locates you, it breaks protocols! This is awesome."

Kenyan TikTok star Elsa Majimbo has world in stitches

In other news about Majimbo, Briefly News previously reported that from cracking witty jokes while crunching on her potato crisps, Elsa Majimbo has gone viral and won over the hearts and laughs of many across the globe.

Her tongue-in-cheek videos feature her unique take on everyday life, societal standards, being an adult and personal views on just about anything.

Proof of the magic that happens when purpose meets the perfect timing, the 19-year-old gained recognition during the early stages of the Covid-19 lockdown, easily making her a YouTube sensation.

Source: Briefly News