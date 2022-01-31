A young boy has stunned people in a Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Nigeria with his stunning invention

The talented lad built a mini port crane from scratch using local materials and showcased how it works

The boy's innovation is one of the many examples of the talents the West African country, Nigeria is blessed with

Every now and then, peeps from all works of life and ages come up with breathtaking innovations with little resources at their disposal that have left the world stunned.

A young boy treated people in Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra State in Nigeria to an exhibition of his wonderful invention. He amazing skills have left the internet gushing in awe of his work.

The lad built a mini port crane from scratch which is believed to have been created using local materials.

A short video by WhatsUpNaija on YouTube showed the talented boy demonstrating how the mini crane is used.

He lifted a wooden object and moved it around for some seconds with his mini port crane attracting surprise stares from passers-by.

Boy builds excavator that uses water as fuel

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a secondary school boy had built an excavator that uses water as fuel.

In the video shared by High Schools Africa on YouTube, Essilfie, a student of Takoradi Technical Institute in Ghana, revealed that he used cardboard, rubber tubes and water for his excavator.

He shared that there were no wires, batteries, sensors, or cables involved in the manufacturing process.

The young technocrat shared that he reads automotive engineering in school. When asked what his greatest desire is, Essilfie said having financial support would propel him to greater heights. He is well on his way to achieving that.

