An emerging video has shown the interior of the humble abode of former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi

The 60-year-old famed for his simple lifestyle resides in a one-bedroom and parlour apartment in Onitsha area of the state

Despite its humble look, the apartment looked tasteful but had books inside the kitchen as well as in the parlour

A video capturing the stunning interior of the humble one-bedroom and parlour house where Peter Obi resides has stunned netizens.

Njenje Media TV had called at the former Anambra state governor's abode for a coffee conversation and was given a tour of the apartment often considered locally as 'boys' quarters.'

He lives a simple lifestyle Photo Credit: YouTube/Njenje Media TV

There were books almost everywhere

While responding to the awe greeted by his humble abode, the 60-year-old vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general election stated that he had never fancied extravagant living and is comfortable with two rooms.

It was observed that there were piles of books in the kitchen as well as in the parlour.

The video recorder also observed that the businessman had not more than four pairs of footwear.

When quizzed on the aforementioned discovery, Obi said there is no point in having numerous shoes beyond what was needed for movement.

Watch the video below:

Peeps hail his simplicity

Abey Johnny said:

"I met this man 2years ago in lagos international Airport i was a bite nervous of approaching him to take a picture with him becos i have listened to him many times and i like him when i approached him for a picture i was amazed at the reception he gave me he was so humble and polite we spoke for about 20minutes being a 2time Governor and a vice presidential aspirant his humility was amazing i was so suprise .The man may not be perfect but the man is humble and smart."

Vinny A remarked:

"Decency, humility, personable, articulate and honesty personified. A man beyond reproach. Every aspirant in the last Anambra election just wanted to be like Obi. But, unfortunately the best president Nigeria may never have."

Ifeanyi Aneke thought:

"Wow! This man is just a replica of my father. His minimalist lifestyle, his mode of dressing, his dedication to helping people and his strong belief in his Catholic faith. When he was making that coffee and I was looking at his back, all I could picture was my father."

Ephraim Gonzo opined:

"This is what I call wealth, I mean for over thirty something years of my existence in Nigeria this is actually the first time I'm seeing a wealthy man and what I mean by a wealthy man is not deep pockets but deep thoughts. May the most high continue to preserve you Mr Obi."

