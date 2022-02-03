A priest, Father Oluoma Chinenye John, has said that the consumption of alcohol is not a sin

Preaching to his congregation, he told them that taking alcohol is medicinal and will not stop their heavenly pursuit

Many social media users who reacted to his video agreed with him, saying that moderate consumption should not be condemned

A Catholic priest, Father Oluoma Chinenye John, has made a very interesting submission about alcohol that got peeps talking.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the clergyman stated that taking alcohol and wine in moderation is no sin if one does not abuse it

The father said that taking alcohol is medicinal. Photo source: @fadaoluoma

Members looked on in surprise

He went ahead to say that the taking of it is medicinal and the bible supports it. His members listening to him had rapt attention that reflected some level of surprise.

He said:

"Everything God created, just like wine, if you take it as you should moderately, it will benefit you."

Father Oluoma then urged his members to continue its consumption, allaying fears that it would taint their Christianity.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 800 comments with more than 7,000 likes when it was reshared by Adeola Fayehun.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

emmycomedy_arena said:

"One Henny for you preacher."

dylancalisto said:

"Jesus seff turn water to wine."

blazingchic said:

"What debate? If you don’t want to drink, don’t. If you want to, then drink in moderation. There are health implications too… that’s all. I’ve seen people who act like whiskeys and vodkas are from h@ll but they drink Palm-wine Who is f**ling who?"

jessylove_220 said:

"Jesus first miracles was to turn water into wine, even in the bible God never go against alcohol he only condemn excess of it."

Doing yahoo is a sin

Meanwhile, Pastor David Ibiyeomie warned anyone who is into internet fraud to repent without delay, saying it is stealing.

The man of God who is the lead pastor of Salvation Ministries accused internet fraudsters popularly called Yahoo boys of committing murder every day.

Speaking during the church's annual Glory Reign Program in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, the pastor said:

"And let me tell all these Yahoo Boys: Stop! You can't be frauding people every day. Stop! Listen, I'm a man of God. Stop! You kill people every day. When you Yahoo, it's stealing. Don't quote it anyhow. Most people, all their retirement benefits, you take for once. And people die. I curse it in the name of Jesus."

