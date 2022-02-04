A lady caused people to stop whatever they were engaged in to watch her as she showed off lovely dance steps on a street

With her legs kept apart for the most part of her performance, the lady in a white dress showcased a unique dance style

People got into fights and altercation as they got lost in her talented display and netizens who saw the video noted this

A lady in a white dress thrilled people on a street with a unique showcase of dance talent.

With energy and passion, the lady broke into fast dance moves while keeping her legs apart and complemented it with cool hand moves.

The talented lady would occasionally do a 360 degrees turn while keeping her legs in the aforementioned position.

People fought to watch her

People fought each other for the right of space as they stood transfixed watching the energetic lady do her thing.

One of such occasions as seen in the background was an old man shoving aside a plus-sized fellow who appeared to be obstructing his view.

The plus-sized fellow took a different position after quietly leaving the area the old man stood.

@abctravelgreenbook who shared the lady's video on social media explained that the unique dance move is called Gwoka.

According to the media outlet, it is an improvised way in which enslaved Africans in Guadeloupe (an island in the northeastern edge of the Caribbean Sea) communicated in the face of 'unspeakable oppression.'

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@kopper.kikapoo said:

"I love these so much but our culture is so rich that we don’t have to accredit everything to slavery. We were everywhere before that happened."

@onyxempress wrote:

"Y'all remember that baby girl that was dancing at Disneyland in the Princess Tiana costume? They from the same people. This is beautiful."

@francesca_pope opined:

"Oh my gosh! I have never learned of this form in Guadeloupe or seen it! It’s like what we know in the US that was called Juba. Thank you for sharing this video with me. At first i thought it was just you sharing dance videos with me cuz we both love them and then i saw the text. This woman is like a human light or a ribbon being twirled, i thought she was maybe 14 or so because of that energy, but if you look close she’s a grown woman, she’s just channeling a lot of life, a lotta lives actually."

@eis4evan stated:

"Idk why but I felt a way when I saw the old lady in the back wearing the pink dress dancing along with her cane. It was almost like a look of approval and it just touched me in a way i can't explain."

