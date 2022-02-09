A video of a couple rocking a matching yellow, blue and black attire has succeeded in getting some persons in their feelings

While the man appeared in a black jeans trouser and blue patterned shirt, his woman rocked a black jean skirt with the same blue patterned shirt

They capped their unique dress sense with a yellow converse and belts, completing what social media users have termed dress of the year

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The unique dress sense of a couple has obviously set off a sensational valentine feeling among social media users.

The couple decided to appear very unique, making something great and funny out of a smart combination of colours.

People must look when they pass. Photo credit: @pulsnigeria247

Source: Instagram

Yellow, black, and blue galore

In a viral video seen on Instagram, the couple combined yellow, black, and blue colours so beautifully that they must attract attention wherever they go.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The man rocked a pair of black jeans trousers, a blue patterned shirt, and a yellow converse. His woman followed the same route but with a pair of black jeans skirt and a yellow belt. The man also rocked a yellow handbag.

Funny reactions from social media users

The video of the couple walking hand in hand in their unique dress sense has attracted a lot of reactions from social media users.

Immediately it was shared on Instagram by @pulsenigeria247 many persons went to the comment section to bare their minds. See a few of the reactions below:

@tismolley commented:

"The theme for this year’s valentine is pepper them yellow."

@byunglee802 wrote:

"Na to just find yellow cab remain o. They both represented yellow house when they were in school."

@theprincess_ada said:

"Who will I do matching outfit like this bayii?"

@shades_of_elvis remarked:

"I can tolerate everything going on here…..but not that bag in his hand."

Watch the video below:

“Nice, abuti”: Mzansi impressed by young family wearing matching traditional outfits

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Papi Zwane headed online to post stunning images as he posed with his lovely family. The handsome lad says he had fun with his squad this past weekend as they are wearing stylish traditional outfits.

The local guy is seen with his wife and child and they are all wearing matching clothes. The young family attended a traditional ceremony and decided to also share the photos that are now going viral on Twitter.

South African social media users are inspired by this couple and say he was tying the knot. The charming guy wrote on his timeline:

“My squad this past weekend.”

Source: Briefly News