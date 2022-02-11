A woman who sleeps on the street of Lagos after returning from the UK, where she stayed for 25 years, may not be homeless for long

This is as a prominent human rights activist identified as Harrison Gwammishu has stepped into the matter after learning of her story on social media

65-year-old Florence Owanogo resorted to sleeping on the road after finding out that her tenant had sold her house

Help is set to come the way of the homeless United Kingdom (UK) returnee who had been sleeping on a street in Lagos as a prominent human rights activist and entrepreneur, Harrison Gwamnishu, has shown interest in her case.

Florence Owanogo was deported after 25 years in the UK only to return to her abode to find out that her tenant had sold the property.

She was allegedly detained for 3 months. Photo Credit: Twitter/@Diixixme, Kola Sulaimon, Instagram/@harrison_gwamnishu

After it was shared on social media, her predicament was brought to light, sparking pity for her and outrage towards the unidentified tenant.

Plans of accommodation underway

In a recent post on Instagram page, Harrison revealed his team had visited the woman on a fact-finding mission.

He added that there were plans underway to provide accommodation for Florence and provide for her upkeep before any legal action would be taken on the matter.

He wrote:

"You called and we responded by visiting the woman who's currently homeless. Our Lagos State Director Samuel Chibuike Okonkwo was wirh her this evening for fact findings.

"...We plan getting her an accommodation and provide support for her upkeep before we take up any legal action."

Harrison expressed readiness to collaborate with other interested organizations as he appealed for support from well-meaning individuals to cover the woman's accommodation need.

Social media reacts

@ugobest966 said:

"Immediately i see this woman story waiting enter my mind is Harrison can handle this, sir more grace to your calling."

@commy_queenboss opined:

"I wish her house can be refund back to her and that wicked tenant arrested imagine after 25 years of working inside cold."

@vivianessencial remarked:

"People are really heartless o, how can you even think…… . God bless you sir Harrison."

@hamstud33 stated:

"Why am I not surprised when I first saw the post, first thing I thought was Harrison is coming madam just hold on."

@yungwizzy1030 thought:

"Dis one loud, how tenant go sale her house who give d tenant documents for the house? D tenant n buyers need to be arrested deris more to dis."

