A young Nigerian lady who resides in Ghana and earns a living from selling yams has received R70 800

Glory recounted her heart-rending struggle with homelessness after she quit her job as a house help in Ghana with SVTV Africa

The SVTV Africa Foundation, run by SVTV Africa, donated the huge sum to her through DJ Nyaami

A Nigerian lady based in Ghana, only identified as Glory, has received R70 800 from SVTV Africa Foundation, a Ghana-based charity organisation run by SVTV Africa.

In an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami on 13 January Glory shared that she was invited to Ghana by a Nigerian pastor to work as a domestic helper for R354 monthly.

She, however, quit the job after two weeks of staying in the man's home due to the workload. Glory became homeless as she had to sleep on the streets of Accra after she became jobless.

Sharing her plight

During the interview with DJ Nyaami, she provided her number for financial assistance. Kind-hearted people donated, and the support came to R70 800. Glory, who earns a living from selling yams, has decided to invest the money into her business.

After receiving the cash, she expressed gratitude for the amount while shedding tears of happiness.

