Ghanaian business titan Dr Osei Kwame Despite has donated cash, food, and electronic items to people in his hometown

The money and items are to be distributed to widows and orphans in Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region

Dr Osei Kwame Despite embarked on the kind gesture as part of activities to commemorate his 60th birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has made a huge donation to residents of his hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region on his 60th birthday.

The Ghanaian media colossus, who is famed for his philanthropic gestures, is commemorating his 60th birthday today, 2 February, 2022.

In celebration of the milestone, Despite visited his hometown, where he gifted R239 869 to the community.

Despite Donates Cash, TV, Fridges, Other Items to Widows and Orphans to Mark His 60th Birthday. Photo credit: UTV

Source: Instagram

Other donated items

Aside from the huge amount, the CEO and founder of Despite Group also presented items, including television sets, standing fans, clothes, bags of rice, cooking oil, burners, blenders, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News gathered that the items are to be shared among widows and orphans in Wiamoase. Heartwarming visuals of the benevolent deed have been uploaded on social media.

See the photos and a video below:

The Ghanaian millionaire also gifted two duplex houses built in his hometown in the Ashanti Region to his sisters, Maame B and Sister Mary. He arrived in an expensive vintage car at the airport before jetting off. He flew from Accra to the Ashanti Region with his East Legon Executive Fitness Club, sporting white shirts.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite has made similar donations in the past, including police stations, hospital wards, among others.

"May kindness prevail": Pretoria engineer designs home for gardener-turned-friend, raises over R100k to build

In more news about people helping others out, Briefly News previously reported that Abel Shabangu had been working as Steve Lewis' gardener for more than 25 years. Semi-retired engineer, Lewis, revealed that he had set aside over R100 000 to build a small three-bedroom brick home for family friend Shabangu.

53-Year-old Shabangu is a hard worker but was only able to construct a tin shack for his family. Shabangu did ensure that the family home he built had access to electricity, water and sewage for his wife and three kids.

Lewis, 62, revealed that over a year ago, Shabangu asked him for assistance with designing and building a more comfortable place to live for the ones he loves most. Lewis shared that Shabangu had always had a dream to provide a home that his family can be safe in and proud of.

Source: Briefly News