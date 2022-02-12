A girl has become a TikTok sensation after her father released her video on the social media platform

Little Nyame is seen in the clip working on a complex pre-algebra problem that has gone viral online

Her father, US-based Ghanaian plastic surgeon Dr Theodore Nyame, uploaded the video

US-based Ghanaian plastic surgeon, Dr Theodore Nyame, has released a video showing his five-year-old daughter Nyame solving a complex Maths equation.

In the video widely circulated on social media, Nyame is seen tackling a pre-algebra or orders of operation problem.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, giving Nyame attention for her incredible talent.

Dr Nyame explained that he uses these problems to diagnose areas of weakness in his daughter's Maths skills.

Per a Face2Face Africa report, little Nyame completed multiplication when she was four. The recent practice was aimed to determine if she can recall her multiplication facts quickly.

''If she is slower with multiplication then I create lessons to go back and review that,'' said Dr Nyame, according to Face2Face Africa.

The Harvard-trained board-certified plastic surgeon, who specialises in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, is making an impact in Charlotte.

Despite his hectic work, Dr Nyame has been homeschooling his two kids for some time now. He believes in parent-directed education in the home.

Dr Nyame was born at Mpraeso in Ghana and immigrated to the US at the age of eight.

Watch his daughter's video below:

