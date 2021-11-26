Isaiah Gyamfi is a two-year-old child who teaches himself languages

The genius child can write, count in English, Spanish, French, and solve multiplication and subtraction Maths problems

Gyamfi learned how to count up to 40 in Japanese in less than 24 hours after watching a Japanese numeracy video

A two-year-old boy, Isaiah Gyamfi, has learned how to write and count in English, Spanish, French and solve multiplication and subtraction Maths problems.

The child prodigy also learned to count up to 40 in Japanese in less than 24 hours.

His 30-year-old mom, Jazelle, from South West London, told the Mirror that he was able to grasp new information easily from the age of five months.

Isaiah Gyamfi: Meet the Ghanaian Child who Taught Himself Japanese in a Day and Solves Maths Equations Photo credit: Isaiah Gyamfi

How it all started

She recalls her son watching a phonic video on her phone on YouTube. ''He scrolled to the videos at the bottom and clicked on a Japanese numeracy video,'' she said.

The London-based early childhood education teacher disclosed that he listened to it once, became fixated, and asked to watch it again.

''Then before I knew it, he would recite the numbers back to back,'' she said.

When she realised her son was keen on languages, she showed him a video in Spanish and subsequently got him Spanish flashcards.

Jazelle turned her living room into a numeracy and literacy environment so that he could benefit visually when her son turned four months old.

Reading letters

He surprised both of his parents by saying letters when they pointed them out to him. Jazelle recalls he correctly pointed out letters when he was eight months old, and weeks after, he would sound them out using phonics.

She began documenting his progress on Instagram earlier this year. He's now a budding polyglot.

On his Instagram account, it is indicated that Gyamfi speaks several languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, Twi, Yoruba, and Japanese. However, he isn't limited to words; he can also identify flags.

Maths brain

Jazelle told reporters his son loves Maths so much that he teaches his friends at nursery school.

''I recall one of his nursery teachers telling me that he sat with his friends and helped them learn their numbers.''

Gyamfi's parents plan to take him to a child psychologist to be assessed because they believe he's gifted.

"I have never had experience with a child like him, and I'm saying that with over 10 years experience in early years education," his mother said.

