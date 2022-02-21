Social media users have reacted to a video of a little schoolboy dancing hard before other students

The talented shy lad covered his face at intervals while giving waist dance moves like he is a lady

His energetic and cute performance earned him the admiration of many people with some suggesting that he should be groomed to develop his talent

A little new student treated his schoolmates to a wonderful display as he showed off his dance skill.

The schoolboy identified as Bright Sam Muhindo was recently enrolled at the Namuwaya Education Centre, Kampala, Uganda after his dance talent caught the eyes of kindhearted folks who ensured he acquired education.

In a short clip shared by Bravo Shoes on Facebook, the little dancer covered his face with his palms as he started off slowly. Utilising the small space at the centre created by older students who encompassed him, Bright showed lovely legwork.

He then slowly added feminine-like waist moves to the legwork and would occasionally cover his face while his performance lasted. The students and teachers couldn't help but watch the dancehall king in awe.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react

Eunice Amollo said:

"He has put a smile on my face - slow moves but sure . God bless you all. Started slow/ small but I believe it’s now God’s speed."

Charles Maduike wrote:

"Congratulations to him.

"Thanks to anyone who has assisted towards having an experience of education."

Meruzi Urbanmusic stated:

"Bravo shoes people from kasese we thank you so much for what you did bro and God bless you in everything you do sir coz Sam he's now in another life."

Chioma Chidex opined:

"This is an inborn talent, before you know it now his helper will locate him and God will lift him up. Keep it up boy."

