An unidentified physically challenged man has sparked massive reaction on social media after his video popped up

Comedian DKB saw the young man directing traffic while positioned in the middle of the road on his wheelchair and captured the moment

Netizens who saw the video said shared a lot of interesting opinions about the post under the comments section

A young man has managed to single-handedly cause a massive stir on social media after a video of him surfaced online.

The post viewed by Briefly News on the Twitter timeline of comedian DKB had the disabled man on a wheelchair busily pushing himself in the middle of the road and directing traffic.

Physically challenged young man in a wheelchair. Photo credit: @dkbghana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

DKB shared the video, which was taken by himself, with the caption;

"Everything is possible . Wheelchair guy directing traffic hot afternoon. .The hustle is real"

The post has gathered close to 200 likes with 4 quote tweets and over 20 retweets at the time of publication.

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below by Briefly News;

@Saint_graham4 wrote:

The last part killed me. Wheelchair guy is directing your destiny.

@lilflex3 replied:

E nor easy the hustle is real.

@Biigfredo commented:

He was busily fetching soil in the morning to fill the potholes oo they were two there. Hmmm.

From @side_diverse:

1 cedi wey u dey shout like that ?

@ruffrid56168515 wrote:

Herrr!!!... How much you with two hands and legs.

From @moreinlife_1:

Man for chop .

Watch the full video linked below:

