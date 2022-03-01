Richmond, a gentleman who indicates he is also called Nii, has revealed that he abandoned a lady with his child but now has no peace

12 years later, Richmond indicates that everywhere he goes, many people ask him to go back to his abandoned child to see a better life

The post has since generated massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians have been pouring out their thoughts

A sad Ghanaian gentleman who identifies himself as Richmond or Nii is currently seeking the help of social media to find his long-time girlfriend called Sarah.

In a rather shocking revelation, Richmond mentioned that when Sarah who worked as a teacher in Prestea got pregnant with his child, he decided to abandon her but now, he can't have peace because of that.

According to him, all of this happened in 2010 and he is really to accept full responsibility now because nothing is working in his life.

In Richmond's own words:

"I'm sorry I denied you at time cos I got scared and didn't know what to do. The thing is I didn't get to know where you live and I'm trying to get in contact with you but your friend FRANCISCA isn't helping.

"I quite remember you called me in 2012 to tell me you have delivered my child but I will not see the child ever in my life. I thought you were joking but it is now serious and every where I go I'm told to search for you and the child then beg for forgiveness."

Social media users have different opinions

Celina Anampokah mentioned:

"I am sure you can't have children or things are not going well with you financially and your pastors advised you to apologize, that's why you are looking for her. Sorry but I pray you don't find her."

Amartey Kai indicated:

"I pray God touches her heart so she can forgive you. Madam SARAH please wherever you are please forgive him ok I know it hard but please forgive him."

Sandra Ele Rano stated:

"You spoke your truth and for that reason, I pray you find her. Please dear Sarah, find it in your heart to forgive him, we all deserve a second chance and forgiveness! God bless you."

Woman who found out that her ex was having an affair with her mother says she has forgiven them

In more trending relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that growing up, Soipan Martha has always craved her mother's affection, but she never understood why this never materialised.

At the age of two, Martha's mother left her in the care of her elder sister and left the country to seek greener pastures in Saudi Arabia. She says life was not easy as she kept wondering when she would ever see her mother again.

One day, her mother returned to Kenya and decided to take her to boarding school, but no one would visit her during the visiting day. This made her befriend the headmistress, who vowed to treat her as her daughter. And she did.

