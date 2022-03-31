Ex-convict, Gideon Anderson, has recounted his struggle with discrimination and social stigma following his release from prison

In an interview, he disclosed that he was made to serve some time in prison after his arrest for pushing drugs

Anderson, however, says he's now a transformed person as he urged reforms in Ghana's prisons to equip inmates before their release

Ex-convict, Gideon Anderson, has disclosed that he is now a transformed person after his incarceration at the Kumasi Central Prison in the Ashanti Region.

The Kumasi-based Ghanaian man served time in jail after his arrest for pushing drugs.

In an interview with TV3's Giovani Caleb, real name Caleb Elolo Adjomah, Anderson narrated his struggle with discrimination and stigma from society.

How he ended up in jail

''I was a pusher man dealing with drugs, and the law caught up with me.''

Asked if he's now reformed, Anderson said:

''If talking of reform in mind, yes. But when you come back home getting something to do is not easy.''

A call for prison reforms

He called for reforms in the country's prisons as he urged that skills acquired there should be made compulsory for inmates.

''Most of us in prison don't want to learn the trade there. It's not compulsory, which should be compulsory for us to be doing those kinds of stuff so that when you come back home can do something with it,'' he said.

Anderson lauded Giovani Caleb as his best radio and television personality.

Watch the video below:

