At the holy matrimony of a couple in church, the bride and bridesmaid were treated to an embarrassing moment by the pastor of the day

In a viral video, the pastor wiped off the bride and bridesmaid's makeup with a cloth while the groom watched sheepishly

Not done with them, the pastor went on to order the bridesmaid to scrape off the nail polish of the bride

Outrage has trailed a video of a pastor wiping off makeup from the face of a bride and her bridesmaid at their church wedding.

The wedding clips shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram started with the pastor aggressively cleaning off the makeup on the faces of both ladies with a clothing material while the groom watched from the side.

The pastor wiped off the bride's makeup on the altar Photo Credit: Westend61, Instagram/@lindaikejiblogofficial

The pastor also had the bridesmaid remove the bride's nail polish right at the altar. While the drama ensued, people could be heard laughing hard in the background. The groom in a white suit didn't move an inch all the while the pastor carried out the embarrassing actions.

Briefly News couldn't independently ascertain the location the incident happened as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Peeps share their thoughts on the incident

@duchessventures said:

"If it's against her church rules and regulations, she shouldn't have done makeup and nails nau. Waste of money and embarrassment."

@mowarin_seyi said:

"If na me be the bride I go change am follow am belike he won collect and those kind pastor na go lead people enter evil."

@an_ge_li_na_stan said:

"What kind of rubbish is this? In the public? She’s yet to step into the marriage and she has started to endure nonesense! This type of man is a dream crusher, you have to dance to his tone on everything at the detriment of your happiness or opinion."

@iamlilgaga said:

"The pastor, the husband, the wife wey even allow am , the camera man wey no deck the camera for pastor head , infact the whole church."

Pastor stops man from proposing to lady during a church wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a pastor had stopped a man from proposing to a lady during a church wedding.

The embarrassing incident transpired while a church wedding was ongoing, as seen in a footage posted by @yabaleftonline on social media platform Instagram.

While the couple was in front of the altar as the wedding progressed, a man quickly went on his knee with a ring in hand but was cautioned by a lady supposedly an usher that it is not approved in the church.

The lady's caution was followed by the officiating pastor who screamed, ''We don't do that here,'' right from the altar, and then left his marriage duty to reiterate it.

