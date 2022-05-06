Saheed Olumegbon, the taxi driver who got a transfer of R5 000 from a client instead of R500 has refunded the money

This 15 days after the customer named Oti Oluwaseun raised an alarm on Twitter and the story was reported by Briefly News

Oti shared the good news on the morning of May 6th through a tweet even as he also said he is giving 10 followers R300 each

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After massive outrage on Twitter and pressure from major news platforms, taxi driver Saheed Olumegbon has returned the R5 000 mistakenly sent to him by a client.

The cabbie returned the money some 15 days after Oti Oluwaseun mistakenly sent him the money instead of R5 000 for a drop within Lagos.

It took 15 days for the refund to be made. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Oti shares good news to do give away on Twitter

When the news broke on the 21st of April, it was massively reported by news outlets, including Briefly News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There was also a serious outrage on Twitter with many people condemning the taxi driver for not refunding the said money promptly.

Sharing the good news, Oti tweeted:

UPDATE: "Driver finally sent back money. Thank you TwitterNG for fighting my case. To appreciate you guys, I'd like to give 10 people 3k each for lunch."

At the time of writing this story, Oti has yet to reveal how he was able to recover the money. Messages sent to his Twitter DM by Briefly News for comments have not been answered.

Also, Briefly News dialled the phone number of the taxi driver but it remained switched off and messages sent to his Whatsapp remained unanswered.

See Oti's tweet below:

Proud Mzansi man pays for everyone’s taxi fare as he takes his last ride on the way to collect his new whip

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that there is no better feeling than having your own wheels, it is a different kind of freedom. A young Mzansi man recently got his and he celebrated by paying everyone’s fare on the last taxi he took.

To some public transport is all they will ever know. So, when you get your own car after having taken public transport your whole life, it is a huge deal!

Source: Briefly News