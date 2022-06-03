A young man with the handle @xavierpoppin posted the video of women dancing as they wore sports shoes

In the clip, the women showed off sturdy moves, a kind of dance that has been trending on TikTok for weeks

People who reacted to the video said the women just showed that the most popular dance moves started in Africa

A young man has shared a video of some old women in canvas shoes and traditional clothes dancing and having fun.

The women's dance steps matched the drill hip hop song playing in the video. Many people were amazed by it all.

The women's moves got many people talking online. Photo source: TikTok/@xavierpoppin

Old women with energy

In the clip, a particular dancer with white canvas 'competed' with a woman in slippers as they danced with some money in between them. While the two women slugged it out, others did their own thing and observed them in the background.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 180,000 likes with almost 4,000 comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

kwame addo-obiri said:

"Aye this is way too cold."

BERKS WAYNE said:

"everything from africa trust me all our sauce came from there they are the blueprint."

thandeka <3 said:

"no but why does the sound fit this so well?"

Kahuna said:

"I’m afraid no one is on their level."

Bora umoja said:

"Sturdy originated from African Aunties… this is cool though!"

xqial said:

"@head4ziggy @._..122 my grandma is in that crowd."

ansarodinbenito89 said:

"Theyre doing sacred ritual."

Gylo.illustrations said:

"Don’t let the Aunties hear that ‘I’m not Christian’ lyric."

Max said:

"Gen Z on parents day the year of 2060."

