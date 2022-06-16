Social media has helped a lot of young people in Africa and some of them went ahead to become stars

A young man who in 2021 sang covers to both Davido's and Wizkid's songs is now a superstar signed to Mavin Records

In the same year, a young hawker got publicity when she sang with a sonorous voice despite appearing shy

The internet has given many people opportunities that they may not have come close to. Another interesting thing about the internet is the way it has given people unfettered access to industries.

There have been instances where the virality of a person's online post gave them a lustrous career on a silver platter.

In this report, Briefly News will be looking at three examples of people who were recognised for their amazing voices online.

1. Boy Spysce

In 2021, a young Nigerian man sang covers of Davido's Jowo and Wizkid's Essence. His remixes of those songs won him applause on the internet.

Many of the fans he won with his voice said that they would love to one day see him on a big label. Months after in 2022, Don Jazzy revealed that he has been signed to Mavin Records.

Boy Spysce has since then gone ahead to release songs. Some of them are enjoying airplay on popular TV stations.

2. Young hawker

A young lady became a viral sensation in 2021 when she performed with an amazing voice. A video which captured her singing showed the lady holding a tray.

People were amazed that she hopped on a beat and freestyled like a professional despite being a hawker.

3. TyneeBee

A young lady known as TyneeBee entertained many people with her rap skill as she sampled Omah Lay's Understand song.

Using just the beat, the lady rapped in such a way that many people likened her to American rap star, Nicki Minaj.

On going viral

It is always important to be strategic around content targeted toward getting support. It is not enough to go viral. How one uses such popularity matters most.

