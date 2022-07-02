Ghanaian Thomas Amoani has emerged as the Overall Best Economics Student at Brunel University London in the UK

The alumnus of the Presbyterian Senior High School, Adeiso, achieved 8As in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Amoani was captured walking across the stage at the prestigious university to receive the award

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thomas Amoani, a Ghanaian who achieved 8As at the Presbyterian Senior High School, Adeiso, has emerged as the Overall Best Economics Student at Brunel University London.

The prodigy achieved excellent grades in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a feat that earned him a scholarship from President Akufo-Addo to study in the United Kingdom (UK).

Amoani has elevated the country's image with another achievement at Brunel University, where he won Overall Best Economics Student.

Photos of Thomas Amoani. Credit: Kwahu Ambassador

Source: UGC

A video shared by Kwahu Ambassador, seen by Briefly News on Facebook, spotlights the moment Amoani walked across the stage to receive the honour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Several internet users have showered him with accolades for making himself and the country proud.

Biefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Mzansi reacts to Amoani's achievement.

Kofi Nyarko Osei said:

''God bless you. God bless The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.''

Ackrong Stephen commented:

''You're doing great work. Kudos, Perscoba.''

Enoch Asamoah Fosu said:

''That is the benefit of the FSHS God bless Nana Addo.''

Bra Prince Legacy commented:

''Congratulations to him and God bless you too.''

Inspiring stunner opens up about the importance of education, flexes With graduation outfit on social media

Briefly News previously reported that a pretty Mzansi woman is relishing the fruits of her labours and took to social media to celebrate her graduation from Boston Media House.

The wise young hun, who obtained a qualification in media management, also spoke about how important it is to have a good educational foundation and looked absolutely thrilled with her accomplishment.

Molebogeng Mompei, who works at Vicinity Media as a campaign manager, looked so lovely in her graduation gear and smiled broadly on the snap shared on LinkedIn, with the post captioned:

“Malcolm X said education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh