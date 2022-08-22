A young man is in a celebratory mood after completing a building project within one of the shortest possible times one can imagine

The determined youth shared an inspiring video as he completed his mansion in the space of 4 months

According to the new house owner, it is his second personal building project and netizens couldn't hide their nice thoughts on his feat

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate completing his second house in 4 months.

The young man with the handle @kelvinwhite12 shared on TikTok a video that captured how the building project started and was eventually completed.

He said it took him 4 months. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kelvinwhite12

Source: UGC

The first scenes showed when the mansion was at the foundation level with construction workers at work.

Another scene from the clip also showed the moment building equipment was brought to the site.

The compound of the fine edifice was interlocked with orange tiles that complement its lovely building colour.

Its interior suggests huge money was pumped into it owing to the top-class household furniture and fitting as well as lighting.

The excited man said it has been God all the way.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for him

Collins said:

"Bro i tap from your grace i want to build house this year."

Queen B said:

"Congratulations dear, God abeg E no go bad if me self build my own house oo."

Amarachi Bethel said:

"Congratulations bro .

"God bless you more but make una still show us the way but before that show me love."

Preshy said:

"Congratulations Mine on the wayThe Grace will surely speak for me and my husband."

wf_falvicB said:

"I tap from your grace dearis not really easy Remain blessed to bless others from ur pocket u will never go broke ."

Source: Legit.ng