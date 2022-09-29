A Cameroonian boy has become popular on TikTok because of his ability to fabricate things using simple local materials

The boy shared a video where he was seen fabricating an aeroplane and conducting a test flight with it

Many social media users have asked that the boy be protected at all costs since he is a potential engineer

A young boy from Cameroon has gone viral on TikTok because of his engineering skills.

A video seen on the TikTok handle of @vidiol64 shows the boy as he displayed a small aeroplane he made.

The Cameroonian boy shows off the aeroplane during test flight. Photo credit: TikTok/@vidiol64.

Source: UGC

Although the plane is small and not the actual size of a real-life aircraft, it could fly.

The video shows the boy picking the materials in a market. He thereafter went home to construct the aeroplane.

The aircraft can fly

The last scene was where he conducted a test flight. The aircraft flew up into the air, though it is not yet known what he uses to power it.

Social media users have reacted to the video, with many expressing surprise at what the boy can do.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video

@Emmanuel Anonoy commented:

"Wow! That's awesome bro, very talented."

@kingsediq4 said:

"Keep up the good work."

@ornella signing said:

"Straight from the country of Cameroon."

@Shelton commented:

"You are blessed bro, your face go show soon. Respect!"

@user53136142964100 reacted:

"May God bless your dream bro."

@eliezerright said:

"Keep it up bro. May God grant you that engineering skill."

@radiaswallahswall commented:

"These are the people that really need support from the government. I swear, I see talent."

@Emmix said:

"Our African governments don't invest in such innovations."

@Teddybear1 commented:

"We need to protect him at all cost."

@doniboy said:

"I wish I can sponsor you. That's great bro! I pray for you that your talent can never die. Keep it up! In a short time you will see the grace of God in your career.

Talented man builds drone with local materials; flies device in video, many impressed

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a talented Ghanaian man has built a flying drone with beautiful functioning lights from indigenous materials, which works perfectly without any problem.

The techy 23-year-old, who only completed junior high school in 2016, demonstrated how the device works in a Facebook live interview.

Speaking on Peace FM, the prodigy revealed that existing drones inspired him to build his own version.

