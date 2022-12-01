Mixed reactions have trailed a short clip of a little girl discussing with the grave where her late father was laid

The little girl innocently climbed the resting place as she called out to her deceased dad, saying 'hello papa'

Social media users could not help but feel for the little girl as they penned nice thoughts for her family

A little girl has melted hearts after a video of her talking to her late dad's grave went viral on social media.

The video, which was shared by the kid's guardian on TikTok, was captioned, "she always remember her daddy."

The little girl visits her dad's grave often. Photo Credit: TikTok/@maschi02

In the clip, the kid climbed the cemented resting place and got closer to the upright headstone.

Looking at the headstone, she innocently said, 'hello papa,' perhaps thinking she could be heard by her late dad.

After some inaudible statements from the kid, she happily got off the grave. The guardian disclosed that the kid asks to visit her late dad's grave every two weeks.

The clip has amassed over 1.7 million views as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mojalefa said:

"I can imagine Papa a smile looking over.. eish go botlhoko weitse.. Mara ke tsela .. don't wanna think about it too much !!"

Muzi Msibi541 said:

"This made me sad the her father is no more but also happy that the little girl seems to connect with her father. Yah neh, such is life."

Bright Makola said:

"I honestly can’t stop watching this video and a share a tear Avery time."

MagzDi said:

"The 'hello Papa's broke my heart. I always go through pain when I have to visit my dad's grave. Not a nice feeling at all."

Makhado said:

"Eish what a pain, Nana some fathers are alive but not present in their children's life may you be blessed my daughter."

Dj said:

"This broke my heart to see her saying hello Papa like she understands everything."

Viral video of precious little boy kissing memorial photo of his late father has Mzansi holding back tears

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a little boy’s adorable reaction to a photo of his late father, one month after his passing, has South African netizens holding back tears.

The footage was shared by the child’s supposed mother, Bonny Lazaro on Facebook and shows the boy kissing the memorial image of his father in the cutest manner.

Women can be heard gushing in awe in the background as one of them asks the child who is in the photo, to which the boy replies in an adorable voice; “ke daddy”.

Source: Legit.ng