One couple splashed out on their special day, recreating a fairytale as their wedding

Instagram page @_iqophelo_events shared a video of the stunning all-white and glass event with touches of black

People were in absolute awe of the perfection and gushed in the comment section, praying to find love

Weddings are not cheap, especially ones like this! A Mzansi couple went all out for their special day and it was truly breathtaking. The fairytale set-up had people turning their online dating profiles back on.

Instagram page @ _iqophelo_events shared a video of a stunning wedding that left people emotional. Image: Instagram / @ _iqophelo_events

Source: Instagram

So many people dream of the perfect wedding, however, it is unfortunately not always possible as it hosts a small fortune to turn your dream into reality.

Instagram page @_iqophelo_events shared a video of a white wedding that looks as if it came right out of a fairytale. Everything was pure white, clean glass and tiny touches of black.

Normally people can find fault in a wedding, moaning about what people paid for something that didn’t even come out that great, but this wedding was flawless.

Amanda and Nkululeko’s special day was everything!

Take a look:

Mzansi people swoon over the stunning wedding

This fairytale event left people feeling emotional. It was truly spectacular and people couldn’t help but gush over it.

See some of the sweet comments:

@nkulu_kanu said:

“This is exactly what I want for my wedding dayomg♥️”

@mbali_bhengu_ said:

“A dream sisi yho! Bless your hands ”

@nonhlantlamofokeng said:

“Jizaaaass my future husband where you at mara”

@senzo_thulane_ said:

“Wow the most beautiful ❤️❤️decor and theme and all the guests followed the theme, can I have the Video ❤️❤️”

@rueben.peace said:

“Indeed beauty beyond description, simplicity with class and style, definitely my taste❤️”

