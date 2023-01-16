BBTitans season officially kicked off on Sunday night, January 15, and Nigerians are super pumped about contestants representing the country

Marvin Archi, one of the Nigerian contestants has gotten many pitching their tents in his team as he appears to be good at reality shows

Fans dug up videos of Marvin from his time on the AGT show and The Circle on Netflix, and many are saying he has a chance at winning

After weeks of anticipation, the debut season of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) reality show finally kicked off on Sunday, January 15, with an opening show that got millions tuned in.

Just as organizers announcers, the show saw hosts of the season, Ebuka and Lawrence, introducing the 10 Nigerian and 10 South African housemates that will be spending the next few weeks in Biggie’s house.

Nigerians dig up videos of BBTitans Marvin. Photo: @marvinachi

Interestingly, one of the Nigerian contestants, Marvin Archi, already has social media buzzing as many dug up videos from some of his past reality shows attendance.

Apparently, Marvin once participated in the America Got Talent (AGT) show and a trending video captured the moment he thrilled judges.

Apart from the AGT, the US-based Nigerian contestant equally participated in a Netflix reality show called The Circle.

What Nigerians are saying about Marvin

parismannie said:

"I was absolutely right about this guy being so familiar and funny enough I watched this particular video yesterday on tv ( Americans got talent)."

darassecrets_toys said:

"This guy dey everywhere."

abdul.s_gram said:

"He was also supposed to be on Big brother US last summer."

phe_tha_pillar said:

"He really ready come this life come face reality."

heather_loves_afrobeats said:

"This boy and his wahala on The Circle ."

obi_abuchi01 said:

"If him do finish come out he go come start to do skit. Come Dey tell use to register for 1xbet ."

‘Big Brother’ fans share reactions as BBTitans stars enter the house, “the accent competition has started”

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that 'Big Brother Titans' is trending on Twitter as expected since its opening night, January 15.

The show hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka took turns welcoming the housemates on the stage and sending them into the house.

As expected, opinions both candid and funny have taken over social media as netizens express hopes and expectations for this year's show.

