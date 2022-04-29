The Signature is a luxury apartments project undertaken in the newly-constructed neighbourhood of Shiashie in East Legon in Accra, Ghana

The building has multiple rooms and a pharmacy, basketball court, a movie theatre, spa, and several other stunning features and amenities

Beautiful photos of the 13-floor high-rise build have been shared on social media by the Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Beautiful photos showing the stunning design and plush interior of The Signature apartment at Shiashie in Accra have emerged on social media, and they are breathtaking.

The Signature is a luxury building featuring several apartments undertaken in the newly-constructed neighborhood of Shiashie in East Legon.

Per the Construction Review, the 13-floor high-rise building comprises studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, and a 4-bedroom penthouse with a private pool.

Photos of The Signature Apartments. Source: Wode Maya

Source: UGC

Other features and amenities

In addition, the building has seven different types and sizes of studio apartments, 15 types and sizes of 1-bedroom apartments, 17 types and sizes of 2-bedroom apartments, and two types and sizes of 3-bedroom apartments.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It has fully fitted kitchens, exquisite bathrooms, private gardens on each floor, a fitness center and steam room, rooftop pool and bar, ballet and yoga studio, bowling alley, and basketball court.

The developers also included a pharmacy, cafe and restaurant, karaoke studio and movie theatre, spa, children's playground for relaxation, and family bonding.

Occupants of the building would not have to move out to shop as it houses grocery stores, concierge service, and 24-hour security and CCTV.

See the photos below:

"Reclaiming my identity": Minnie Dlamini redesigns her home following her divorce

In more home decor news, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini is giving her fans and followers the content they signed up for. The freshly divorced stunner has been trying to navigate life as a single woman after recently announcing her divorce from her former husband.

The seasoned TV presenter has been taking trips to Paris, girlcations with her friends and even showing off her sexy body in sultry social media posts.

Source: Briefly News