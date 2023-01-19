A mother whose 15-year-old daughter got pregnant has said that she would give the girl every support that she needs

The woman went ahead to write about the drastic changes the body goes through during pregnancy as she cautioned teenagers

Many people who reacted to the woman's video thanked her for showing her daughter love despite the unplanned pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A very understanding mother, @therealshauntel, has shared a video with a long caption to show people her daughter who got pregnant at 15.

The woman said that though her daughter's pregnancy was not planned, the teenager is still carrying her granddaughter.

The mother has been praised for her understanding and love. Photo source: TikTok/@therealshauntel

Source: UGC

Body changes during pregnancy

In the video she shared, the mother could be seen tending to the girl as she rested her head on the bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The mother advised teenagers on the need to have birth control as a woman's body goes through a lot of changes while pregnant. She also highlighted the emotional stress that comes with such a phase of life.

Mother promises to support pregnant daughter

To show that she is giving her daughter the best care despite her unplanned and ill-time pregnancy, the mother said:

"I never wanted this for my daughter however I’m here for her & will lead her to greatness bcus there’s always a bigger picture for me in every scenario. But there are many young girls who do not have the support of their mom or any of their family members."

Watch her video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

VOICE OF GROWTH & WISDOM said:

"This is you being FAIR. A lot of us with daughters forget who we were when we were younger, your an exceptional mother."

Tooshy_21powell said:

"Can I say I respect you for doing...not every mother will do what u r doing for her..."

ChocBaby1031 said:

"Simply saying…It’s beautiful to see You are there for yours.. as you should be…And she’ll be a great Mom cuz she has one.. stay Blessed Family."

Carie said:

"Your daughter is literally lucky to have her, thank you for supporting her."

SAPS officer caught on camera threatening to shoot man’s pit bull: TikTok video has Mzansi twitching in anger

In other news, Briefly News reported that the unresolved pit bull debate in South Africa is causing many people to become angry. A SAPS officer recently threatened to shoot a man’s pit bull and it was all caught on camera.

Pit bulls have unfortunately been responsible for a few horrific attacks, some of which ended fatally. Now some people are trying to get the breed banned.

TikTok user @the_only_skurwe_zack shared a video showing a South African Police Services (SAPS) officer threatening to shoot a man’s pit bull just because he was walking it around the neighbourhood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng