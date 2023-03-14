A lady who lives abroad decided to surprise her parents by returning to Nigeria without their knowledge

She teamed up with her elder sister, who is in Nigeria, and pulled off a huge surprise that even made her father cry

It was only when her parents got to the airport that they beheld the surprise that was waiting for them

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Nigerian dad could not control his emotions when he surprisingly saw his daughter at the airport.

The dad had no idea that his daughter, who lives abroad, was returning home when she did.

The lady's father wept out of joy. Photo credit: TikTok/@nomey_jmakeovers.

Source: UGC

In a video posted on TikTok by @nomey_jmakeovers, the lady had planned it all in collaboration with her elder sister, who lives in Nigeria.

Lady returns to Nigeria to surprise her parents

She wanted her return to be a huge surprise for her mother and father, and neither knew about her movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Her elder sister had told their parents that they would have to go to the airport to pick up a parcel sent to them by the lady.

They were shocked when they got to the airport, and their daughter was there waiting for them.

Her mother was so shocked that she kept shouting and hugging her with excitement. Her father broke down in tears of joy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@RJones52 said:

"Darn, you are making me cry."

Obaapa-ahoɔfɛdua commented:

"Awwwwwww dad’s reaction is priceless."

@poisson338 said:

"Thank you for making me cry. Family of beautiful people but una mama fine pass una."

@Dreal_jesusbaby commented:

"Planner extraordinaire."

@Andrew Basa491 said:

"Nice one you got them really hard."

@2023Journey4Me commented:

"Your parents are beautiful and you are an amazing daughter!!."

@Renee Thompson8972 said:

"What an awesome surprise!."

@Elykiah La Gracieuse commented:

"Aaahw so sweet parents are everything after God oh."

@Rayvers1 said:

"Oh dear Daddy was so shocked."

Man finally returns home after 20 years

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man returned from abroad after 20 years.

The man surprised his father and mother when he entered the family house.

His father and mother, who had all waited for a long time, broke down in profuse tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng