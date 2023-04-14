A Nigerian man stirred massive reactions online after showing how he was able to change an iPhone 11 to look like a 12 pro gadget

The man showed people the detailed process as he removed the parts of the phone from its old casing

Many TikTokers who were wowed by the new look of the iPhone said he showed why people should be wary of buying phones on the street

A young Nigerian man, @woga.zone, who is an expert phone technician in Lagos state, has shared a short video showing the moment he did a beautiful customisation.

He said after a person bought an iPhone 11, he wanted it customised to iPhone 12 pro. The expert decoupled the device and removed every component carefully.

The man changed the phone's casing easily. Photo source: @woga.zone

Man wows people with iPhone upgrade

After the young man had done that, he got an iPhone 12 pro case and placed it on the back of the phone. The man stood the phone on the table so people could see it very well.

Many people in the young man's comment section asked him if he could upgrade other phone brands to a higher version.

Watch the video below:

The video has more than 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Some had questions for the technician.

MiNiSter said:

"Tecno y2 to iPhone 14 pro how much?"

Jennie wondered:

"Will you also customize it on settings?"

Bobbrimz advised him:

"Always remove battery connector first b4 uncliping anything."

Machiavelli said:

"If it’s not panadol it can’t be the same as panadol."

@Lil blaise said:

"Part of the reason you shouldn't buy iphone on de street anyhow."

Yinka said:

"12 pro doesn’t have that color of blue so basically the upgrade is to 13 pro."

Big__Pheezy said:

"Nah my iPhone 11 wey I dey look for since all these days be that phone bro."

akinadegideon said:

"I actually believe iphone is one of the best smart phone, but the trouble and challenge that come with using the phone in Nigeria 11 to 12 wahala."

Source: Legit.ng