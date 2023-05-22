This Mzansi teacher is feeling defeated by the low marks he is scoring on students' test papers

TikTok user @morena_ngoepe turned to sarcasm when he marked a test that scored 18%

Mzanis is well aware of the education crisis and fully understands this man's suffering

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The South African education system has many people worried. This male teacher was ready to take some leave when he marked a test paper that scored 18%.

TikTok user @morena_ngoepe turned to sarcasm when he marked a test that scored 18%, and he had run out of frowny stickers. TikTok / @morena_ngoepe

Source: TikTok

News on the failing education system in SA has had many people concerned for the future of the youth and this country. Teachers can only do so much, and this one is tired.

TikTok shows a male Mzansi teacher's quirky comment on failed test

TikTok user @morena_ngoepe is a dedicated teacher doing his best to help the youth of Mzansi, but test papers like this make him question everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

With no words or frown stickers left, our guy wrote "teacher'sacademic side-eye" next to the 18% mark and side smile sticker. Sharing the video, he admitted that teaching is not for the fainthearted.

Take a look at the sarcastic remark:

SA peeps laugh at the funny remark while stressing about the future

People are truly worried about the education system in SA. Laughing at the good-looking teacher's funny remark, peeps made it clear that this was going to sting.

Read some of the comments:

Viino said:

“My grade nine maths teacher would draw eyes and a mouth in your 0. You’d get a face out of 10”

Thozamile Ntsenge said:

“Not the academic side eyeThis is the best generation of teachers ”

Laureli said:

“I would cry, bruh . Because what is this?”

Molebogeng_d said:

“Not you loving them hard with their everyday content ”

Lesego Leshaba said:

“Love this”

South African pupils' reading scores decline, landing SA in last place behind 57 countries in global test

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Department of Basic Education released the results of an international reading assessment, and the results are a sobering indictment of SA's literacy crisis.

South African pupils came dead last out of 57 countries in the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS).

Pupils achieved an average score of 288 in the 2021 study, a 32-point drop from SA's 2016 score of 320 and substantially lower than the international average of 500.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News