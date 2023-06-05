A lady whose boyfriend was able to rent an apartment and furnish the house has gone online to celebrate him

The girlfriend said that she watched her lover grow from being a squatter to becoming an apartment owner who could pay rent

Many people who reacted to the video said they hoped that their partners would have the same blessing

A beautiful lady has gone online to show off the apartment her boyfriend furnished to her taste. She said she was pleased with the man's growth.

The lady revealed that her lover was once a squatter. She showed how their new apartment looked before they set out on the interior decoration.

Lady celebrates her boyfriend

The chairs in the apartment blended well with the apartment. The lady (@ellaogugua1), who works as a nurse, also showed their minimalist dining table design.

According to her, the design would be perfect for her TikTok videos. Many people loved how she celebrated her man's win.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Chelly said:

"I would have claimed this for him, but he told me he needed space from me so he should come and claim it himsey."

Ada Obi said:

"Claiming it for myself."

AG Ba Ni said:

"Manifesting for my man and brother."

Chri Sta Bel said:

"Na now u go Dey see other madams dey play."

Oge said:

"Exactly how me and my man started this video made me cry but we thank God we are in a better place now it’s so nice to start small with some one…."

Ndanu_ Wachira said:

"Me watching this, we bought furniture and are now 3 days after moving in. May God be with us.

@luna said:

"I got this for myself so now he can come over as the oga."

Queendarling peters said:

"Claiming this for my brother because he deserves everything."

jenny said:

"This is what I really want God to do for me after my marriage."

Young men decorate their apartments

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man (@shiglitz) shared a video showing how he transformed his one room after renting it.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the young man filmed every part of the apartment to show how bare everything looked.

In similar news, a young man, @linkstar11, shared a video of how he portioned his single room into different sections, and many could not stop talking about it.

At the start of the video, the young man panned his camera from his bed to other parts of the room. Beside his bed is his shoe rack. Not far from the same bed was his laundry basket.

