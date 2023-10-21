A young girl was recorded getting her hair relaxed and the experience triggered many social media users

The hairdresser used so much force while combing out the hair and had no regard for the girl's feelings

The TikTok video quickly spread on the platform amassing millions of views and thousands of comments

A young girl recently went through a hair-straightening procedure, and it sent social media into a frenzy.

The hairstylist channelled what seemed like the strength of a thousand Hercules while detangling the poor girl's hair, all while ignoring her pleas for mercy.

Hair video goes TikTok viral

This video was posted on TikTok by @hananidris04, and it didn't take long for it to go viral, racking up a whopping 4.3 million views.

Tales of salon sufferings

People who stumbled upon the video couldn't help but recall their own salon nightmares, where heartless stylists treated their scalps like stress balls.

Watch the video below:

Pain of straightening hair

Some viewers even argued that having straight hair wasn't worth the excruciating ordeal that the girl had to endure.

Check out some of the comments below:

@juliejullian3 said:

"I feel her pain, very sad."

@fatoumatandiaye152 asked:

"Is that a relaxer that she puts on like that?"

@milkawho commented:

"But she is using a lot of energy to pull that looks so painful."

@piiiilliiii2 posted:

"They don't usually have mercy, I'm 17 years old and it still happens to me. "

@yesterday_933 wrote:

"I have never shed so many tears as in these moments."

@aishaadamsy3 added:

"She is evil."

@triennahtriezzah shared:

"I have experienced this before, this hurts a lot and will come out with wounds."

@MissZaaah said:

"I know this pain."

