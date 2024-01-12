A man took to social media to share how he got scammed when buying a laptop from a guy

Twitter user @_Rotimi77 showed pictures of the pillow and screenshots of a conversation with the scammer

Some people did not understand why the man trusted a stranger while others sympathised with him

A man shared a heartbreaking story of how he got scammed and the people of Mzansi felt angry on his behalf.

A lot of people were surprised that this man trusted a total strange. Image: getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ordering things online, especially from random strangers, comes with a lot of risk. Often you don’t get what you ordered, scams are rife in SA.

Man shares scam story

Twitter user @_Rotimi77 shared screenshots of a conversation along with the pillow he received instead of a laptop.

Having spent his hard earned money, the man broke down in tears in the mall when he realised what had happened.

“I am so hurt. Ordered a laptop from this guy and yesterday I went to Mall to collect it at PEP. Almost broke down in front of people at the PEP Store when I felt the softness of the pillow in the parcel.”

Mzansi people feel angry on the man’s behalf

People took to the comment section to express their disappointment. While some admitted this is the risk you take, their faith in humanity also dropped even further.

Read what some people had to say:

@Josha_btc was shocked:

“Yooohhh living in SA is extreme sports.”

@gentlebjgiant wanted to help:

“Where are you based? Do you have his number?”

@prow_II said:

“I’m sorry about that man.”

@SboniseniGaxa shook his head:

“Nawe how can you buy laptop from a stranger via Pep♂️”

Enraged stunner exposes what she ordered vs what she got

Briefly News reported that online users were in for a lot when a lady shared her experience being misled by an online boutique seller. A woman bought a dress that looked completely different from what when she got.

The disgruntled lady was exposing the boutique for selling a dress that looked completely different in person. Online users could not stop laughing at what she received.

A woman @khosiamelia shared a picture showing what her friend received after ordering from a South African clothing boutique. The lady ordered a dress covered in crystals and was tight. Instead, she got a dress with some pearls attached and a different construction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News