Commenters liken the situation to other African protests, criticising corruption and ineffective governance

President Ruto's government has deployed the military to address the unrest

The death toll from protests in Kenya has climbed to 13, according to an official from the main doctors' association. Images: Tony Karumba / AFP and Simon Maina / AFP.

The initially peaceful anti-tax hike rallies turned violent when police opened fire at demonstrators who ransacked the parliament complex.

The unprecedented scenes have left parts of parliament ablaze and gutted, and scores of people injured.

The unrest has shocked Kenyans and prompted President William Ruto's government to deploy the military.

Africans took to social media to express frustration

The violent clashes in Kenya have sparked significant reactions from Africans on social media, particularly on Facebook.

Many users have drawn parallels between the situation in Kenya and their own countries, expressing a mix of frustration, anger, and calls for change.

GodSent Austin Ekene from Nigeria commented:

"Nigerians are coming for their politicians it's just a matter of time, since they've deliberately refused to give good and quality governance to the people. Their time will come sooner than later.

"To avoid it is to do the needful, I hate violence, but I've come to realize that in this life sometimes you have to take what's yours by force if those holding it refuse to give it to you willingly."

Temitope Martins likened the Kenyan protests to the End SARS movement in Nigeria, saying:

"Just like the end of SARS in Nigeria. May God have mercy on African leaders."

Ekuma Daniel Friday expressed a more radical viewpoint:

"Until African citizens decide to carry arms and defend themselves, there will be nothing like good leadership in Africa."

Cyprian Firima lamented the persistent issues facing African nations:

"The African lifestyle can't change anytime soon. Same story, different government and countries. Their crime is that they want a better life like their counterparts in Europe. See how their lives have been shortened for requesting a better life."

Nelson Ize-oduwa questioned the actions of African leaders and the African Union (AU):

"Who bewitched African rulers? Is it that citizens can't exercise their right again? What's wrong with these so-called African leaders? The AU won't hold a meeting to stop this satanic act against citizens, but they can sleep in meetings for days when military take over any country."

Kiso Simon condemned corruption among African leaders:

"When would African leaders have a different thinking in their mind? Corruption destroys a nation."

Comrade Musa Iliyasu criticised the state of democracy in Africa:

"Democracy in Africa is just for paper. It has never been practised."

Ongoing tensions and government response

As the situation remains tense, the deployment of the military and the government's stern warnings indicate that further confrontations may be on the horizon.

According to Channels Television in Kenya, President Ruto has vowed to take a tough line against "violence and anarchy," likening some of the demonstrators to "criminals."

"It is neither appropriate nor imaginable for criminals masquerading as peaceful protesters to terrorize citizens, their elected officials, and constitutional institutions and expect to avoid punishment."

