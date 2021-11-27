North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un does not want people to copy his fashion choices

He has imposed a total ban on leather coats to prevent people from emulating him in an effort to keep his style

Police have been roaming the streets seizing leather coats from citizens and retailers in the clampdown

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has banned his citizens from wearing leather coats.

This is because he wants to stop people from copying his style. The leader is serious with his ban and has had police patrolling the streets of the country seizing jackets from citizens and retailers.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un doesn't like people copying his style. Photo credit: Photo by The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

Radio Free Asia reported that the leather coat ban came into effect after people began copying the supreme leader's fashion.

Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, was seen wearing a leather coat earlier this year leading to a spike in the clothing items popularity.

Real leather is hard to come by in North Korea and demands a high price, synthetic leather is markedly cheaper.

The leather coats had been a popular clothing item for a long time in North Korea until Kim Jong-Un called for the ban according to the Business Insider.

