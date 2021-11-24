School uniforms could become cheaper after new law gives parents more choice

The Competition Tribunal just passed a landmark ruling that is set to shake up the school uniform industry

The tribunal ruled that schools can no longer force parents to buy their children's school uniforms from certain suppliers

This will give parents more choice when it comes to uniforms and might lead to lower prices

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Tribunal ruled that schools can no longer compel parents to buy school uniforms from a specific retailer.

This could mean that many parents could save a huge amount of money when buying school uniforms.

The ruling would increase competition among suppliers; leading to lower prices.

The commission investigated several manufacturers that produced school uniforms for allegedly breaking the Competitions Act.

The probe was launched after parents and school uniform suppliers lodged complaints according to IOL.

Earlier, The Citizen reported that the tribunal's decision carries the same weight as the High Court and effectively ended the exclusive supply agreements for school uniforms.

